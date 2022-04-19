Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Master P Said He Wants To Coach the LA Lakers, Angela Bassett On The First Time She Met Chadwick Boseman

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Angela Bassett On The First Time She Met Chadwick Boseman

Angela Bassett met Chadwick Boseman years before they ever worked together on Black Panther. She received an honorary PhD from Howard University and back when Chadwick was a student he was her student guide on campus. So when did Angela realize she had actually met Chadwick before? Watch the full interview in the link below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slxolbTsva0

Master P Said He Wants To Coach the LA Lakers

Master P said he wants to be the Lakers next coach. He was asked if he could coach big personalities like LeBron James and he told TMZ. He said he would bring Shaq with him to coach but then said he doesn’t know if Shaq even wants to do it.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/17/master-p-lakers-next-coach-shaq-assistant/

Mike Epps On Recording His Netflix Special At Home

Mike Epps was on Kelly Clarkson and talked about coming home to Indy to film his latest Netflix special, Indiana Mike. Remember when Mike shouted out his lawyer during the special? His lawyer said his phone is ringing off the hook now.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP0wSR26SD4

‘The Proud Family’ Renewed for Season 2 on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is bringing back The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for a second season.  News of the renewal comes on the heels of the season finale which comes out on Wednesday.  Guest voices for season two have been released and they include Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Anderson, Maury Povich, Storm Reid, Jane Lynch, and more. Production on the second season has already started. 

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/04/the-proud-family-louder-and-prouder-renewed-season-2-disney-normani-gabrielle-union-upcoming-guests-1235004922/

