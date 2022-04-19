Indy
IndyGo drops mask requirement after federal judge overturns mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — Masks are no longer required on IndyGo buses since a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate on public transpiration.

In a statement, IndyGo said those riding on IndyGo buses or visiting IndyGo properties no longer need to wear a mask.

“Due to Monday’s court ruling and under the guidance of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), IndyGo has lifted the federal transportation mask mandate,” the statement read.

Those who still want to wear a mask can, according to the statement.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said on Monday the Center for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify the mandate and didn’t follow proper rulemaking.

“The Mandate exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions. Because ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends,’ the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate,” Mizelle wrote.

