The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Fun fact! Michelle Williams Is A WNBA Owner

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Fun fact! Michelle Williams Is A WNBA Owner

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Fun fact! Michelle Williams Is A WNBA Owner

Did you know Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child is a WNBA owner? She has been a part owner of the WNBA champions Chicago Sky since 2005. In a recent interview she was asked why doesn’t she promote that fun fact more? Ladies, damn that-we gotta get IN that space. You betta toot your own horn over and over AND LOUD

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qN0z5G5lHg

Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett tests positive for COVID-19

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the mayor he is currently isolating at home and will continue to quarantine per CDC guidelines. Mayor Hogsett says he has both his vaccines and his booster shot and has experienced only minor symptoms of the virus.

Source: https://www.wrtv.com/news/coronavirus/indianapolis-mayor-hogsett-tests-positive-for-covid-19-says-he-has-mild-symptoms

Garcelle Beauvais Did Not Know Who Michael Jordan Was

An 18 year old Garcelle Beauvaus aka ‘Fancy” for the youngins, was a model before she was an actress. She was called to do a photo shoot in 1985 with a second year NBA player by the name of Michael Jordan. She said while she didn’t know who he was she felt like she was supposed to…

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_Y1zTKCyfs

Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Not Done Yet!

In a recent interview, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who took the San Francisco 49’ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 and lost to the Baltimore Ravens, was asked if he is willing to be a backup quarterback in the NFL.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/04/18/colin-kaepernick-willing-play-backup-quarterback-nfl-team-brandon-marshall-i-am-athlete/

