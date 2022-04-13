Indy
HomeIndy

ABC Prep Academy in Fishers helping to fill a manpower shortage in the construction industry

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

FISHERS — According to instructors at ABC Prep Academy, there are around 500,000 construction jobs open across the country. They say the programs the academy provides help fill some of those jobs by training high schools kids who are interested in the industry.

“I like more hands-on and on-the-job training rather than sitting in the classroom and listening to someone lecture to me,” Gavin Rutan, a senior at ABC Prep Academy said. “That’s not how I learn I like to be hands-on with the thing.”

Rutan is a senior at Fishers High School. He spends his afternoons at ABC Prep Academy learning more about the construction industry. When he graduates high school, he hopes to start working toward becoming an electrician.

“We’ve gotten a lot of certifications that are useful,” Rutan said. “So, if somebody who doesn’t have these certifications want to go get a job, but I have the certifications I probably have a better chance of getting the job, right? So yeah, I have learned a lot of things.”

Students like Rutan are exactly who ABC Prep Academy is looking for; especially as the construction industry continues to have what they call manpower issues.

“Obviously when you don’t have enough manpower or enough people to do the work it takes the project longer to get done,” Bryan Feller of Gaylor Electric said. “It forces you to work overtime and it causes delays in schedules. Owners don’t like that and it puts more pressure on the contractor and the employees.”

Read more from WRTV here

abc prep academy , construction industry , INDY News , jobs , video , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Will Smith Banned from Oscars for Ten Years Following Chris Rock Slap

 5 days ago
04.08.22

The Weeknd Wants $8.5 Million Payout Ye Was Offered For Coachella

 6 days ago
04.08.22

Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Full Confirmation As First Black Female U.S. Supreme Court Judge

 6 days ago
04.07.22

The Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” Set To Drop April 15

 6 days ago
04.08.22

NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women

 6 days ago
04.08.22

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests COVID Positive

 6 days ago
04.08.22

BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Responds To Misuse of Funds Claims

 6 days ago
04.08.22
9 items

Paula Patton Addresses Filthy Fried Fowl Fiasco, Says Mom Seasons Oil Too, Twitter Still Irate

 7 days ago
04.08.22
11 items

Judge Says Tory Lanez Violated Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Orders, Ups Bail

 7 days ago
04.08.22

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The Knot This Past Weekend

 1 week ago
04.05.22
Photos
Close