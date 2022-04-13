ABC Prep Academy in Fishers helping to fill a manpower shortage in the construction industry

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

FISHERS — According to instructors at ABC Prep Academy, there are around 500,000 construction jobs open across the country. They say the programs the academy provides help fill some of those jobs by training high schools kids who are interested in the industry.

“I like more hands-on and on-the-job training rather than sitting in the classroom and listening to someone lecture to me,” Gavin Rutan, a senior at ABC Prep Academy said. “That’s not how I learn I like to be hands-on with the thing.”

Rutan is a senior at Fishers High School. He spends his afternoons at ABC Prep Academy learning more about the construction industry. When he graduates high school, he hopes to start working toward becoming an electrician.

“We’ve gotten a lot of certifications that are useful,” Rutan said. “So, if somebody who doesn’t have these certifications want to go get a job, but I have the certifications I probably have a better chance of getting the job, right? So yeah, I have learned a lot of things.”

Students like Rutan are exactly who ABC Prep Academy is looking for; especially as the construction industry continues to have what they call manpower issues.

“Obviously when you don’t have enough manpower or enough people to do the work it takes the project longer to get done,” Bryan Feller of Gaylor Electric said. “It forces you to work overtime and it causes delays in schedules. Owners don’t like that and it puts more pressure on the contractor and the employees.”

