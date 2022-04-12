Indy
Former pastor's dream lives on through golf tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor’s legacy is continuing through five people and their education.

Greg Cheatham was an associate pastor at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist. He loved his church and believed in the potential of young people.

Cheatham died from COVID-19 last year. Now, his wife is continuing to honor him.

LaWanda Cheatham used Greg’s passion of golf to create a tournament and fund college scholarships.

“He was all about education and getting kids into school,” LaWanda said. “Now that this dream has come alive and is working, just to have that joy in the grief is just exciting.”

This year’s golf tournament is scheduled for August 20 to fund another wave of scholarships.

