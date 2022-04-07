Golfing center opening near downtown Indianapolis hosting hiring event

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Back 9 Golf and Entertainment, a new 58,000 square-foot venue near downtown Indianapolis, is holding a hiring event as they prepare to open.

The hiring events will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 25 and April 26 at the Primo Banquet Hall on National Avenue.

The company is looking to fill positions at all types of employment levels, including director, executive and management.

You can view all open positions here.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to open in June.

The venue will have 75 golf bays, a restaurant, a beer garden and meeting spaces once it opens.

