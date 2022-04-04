WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

With Eva handling the current events and Rock-T covering sports, you already know we’re looking out for you in today’s “Front Page News” report with everything worth knowing to start the week off right.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ukraine is continuing to suffer the greatest in the midst of a month-long invasion by way of Russia, gun violence here in America saw an unfortunate spike over the weekend and Ketanji Brown Jackson is just a few short steps away from locking in a historic U.S. Supreme Court confirmation. In sports, college basketball is heating up and a high school track & field fight has gone extremely viral.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stay informed below with “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: Senate Committee To Vote On Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Nomination To The Supreme Court was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: