Indianapolis pastor to give away free gas on Saturday at East 38th Street gas station

Woman pumping gas

INDIANAPOLIS — Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Sr., says he’s practicing what he preaches and focusing on “ministry beyond the sanctuary” by giving away free gas fill-ups.

The Indianapolis pastor will pay to fill drivers’ tanks at the Marathon gas station located at 5060 E. 38th St. on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Kingdom Apostolic Ministries.

Members of the ministry and Bishop Gates will start pumping gas for drivers at 10 a.m. and will continue until 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last.

The gas will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

“These are particularly challenging times for everyone, in the aftermath of a global health crisis. In the midst of an economy that leaves many in our east side community struggling, we at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries understand the burden placed on people with rising gas prices and inflation,” Bishop Gates stated in the news release.

The free gas offer comes after a similar gesture was made by millionaire Willie Wilson in Chicago where he first gave away $200,000 in gas. He then followed up with a $1 million gas giveaway.

Read more from WRTV here

