The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Chris Rock Ticket Prices Surge Post Oscars

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Toni Braxton Speaks On The Loss of Her Sister Traci

Toni Braxton was on The Tamron Hall Show promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie Fallen Angels Murder Club when Tamron asked her about the loss of her sister, Traci Braxton. Toni said she is dedicating her movie this Saturday to her sister. Fallen Angels Murder Club comes out this Saturday at 8p on Lifetime.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1oGMyx0ZZhg

Chris Rock Ticket Prices Surge Post Oscars

Chris Rock appears to be getting a lot of support from fans following the Oscars. Tickets to Rock’s comedy tour are reportedly surging. He will be in Indy on June 14. Tonight Chris hits the stage in Boston and everyone wants to know if he will address what happened between he and Will during his show.

Source: https://www.billboard.com/culture/lifestyle/chris-rock-ticket-sales-surge-after-oscars-slap-1235050980/\

Janet Hubert aka The Original Aunt Viv Has Some Thoughts On Will Smith and Chris Rock

Janet Hubert who played the original Aunt Viv on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air took to social media to give her support to Will Smith and share her list of people she would like to slap.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbsbwyHPyu3/

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Viewing Record With 193 Million Hours Watched on Premiere Weekend

Anthony Bridgerton’s  search for a wife in “Bridgerton” Season 2 has pushed the show to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list worldwide. Viewers watched more than 193 million hours of the show, which only has eight episodes, and which only began streaming last Friday.

Source: https://www.thewrap.com/bridgerton-season-2-ratings-netflix/

