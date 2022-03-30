Sports
HomeSports

NFL owners approve overtime changes proposed by Colts, Eagles

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
American Football - Super Bowl LVI

Source: picture alliance / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL owners have passed a proposal offered forth by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles organizations to ensure possession for each team during overtime of future playoff games.

The rule, which was sparked by outrage over the result of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills playoff game, allows for both teams to have at least one possession each during any game that reaches overtime in the playoffs.

Related Stories

With the rule changes, postseason football games reaching overtime will have a 15 minute overtime period. If neither team scores before the end of the overtime period, or the second team to possess the ball has not finished their first possession, a new 15 minute overtime period will begin.

The proposal does not include any overtime changes for regular season National Football League games.

football , INDY News , NEW OVERTIME RULE , nfl , NFL owners , NFL playoffs , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 21 hours ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 22 hours ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 2 days ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close