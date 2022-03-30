NFL owners approve overtime changes proposed by Colts, Eagles

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL owners have passed a proposal offered forth by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles organizations to ensure possession for each team during overtime of future playoff games.

The rule, which was sparked by outrage over the result of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills playoff game, allows for both teams to have at least one possession each during any game that reaches overtime in the playoffs.

With the rule changes, postseason football games reaching overtime will have a 15 minute overtime period. If neither team scores before the end of the overtime period, or the second team to possess the ball has not finished their first possession, a new 15 minute overtime period will begin.

The proposal does not include any overtime changes for regular season National Football League games.

