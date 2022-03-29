Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Will Smith’s Family Speaks, Tiffany Haddish Read a Reporter ‘Expeditiously’

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Cedric The Entertainer Says He Smackin Back!

At An Oscars After Party Sunday night the jokes started flying about Will Smith but nobody was mentioning him by name, not even Cedric the Entertainer.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/03/28/cedric-the-entertainer-oscars-slap-will-smith-altercation-chris-rock/

Tiffany Haddish Read a Reporter ‘Expeditiously’

Most celebrities changed from their Oscar gown to their After Party gown before hitting parties Sunday night. A reporter asked Tiffany Haddish about her ‘lil wardrobe change’ and Tiffany read her real quick.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cbp0-e7A_wW/

Will Smith’s Sister, Ellen On The Infamous Slap

Will Smith’s mom and sister spoke about the infamous Oscar slap. His mom described him as a people person and she said it was the first time she ever saw him like that. His sister Ellen also spoke about her brother struggles. Will’s mom said she has spoken to him and she told him to get some rest and go on vacation.

Source: https://6abc.com/will-smith-oscars-slap-2022-chris-rock-mother-carolyn/11688841/

Oscars Rebound From Historic Lows

Sunday nights Academy Awards drew a bigger audience than last year’s show but the show was still below years past. Viewership was up 56% from last year. This number does not include out-of-home viewing numbers. Those numbers will be added in later today. Last year’s show had an all-time low of 10.4 million

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/oscars-tv-ratings-sunday-march-27-2022-1235120758/

