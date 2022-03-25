Want to get reimbursed for pothole damage in Indianapolis? Here’s what you need to know

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — You have probably dodged a few potholes if you drive in or around Indianapolis.

Damage to your car can get pricey when it comes to repairs, so what can you do to have the city fit the bill?

First, the city has to have known about the pothole prior to you hitting it, and have had a “reasonable” amount of time to make the repair.

The chances of getting reimbursed are very slim. In 2020, only 16 of the 251 claims made were paid out. 2019 was even lower, with 12 of the 169 claims rewarded.

Officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works say the office has filled over 99,000 potholes this year, received 17,716 service requests, and have resolved 8,663 of those.

The city also says it has used 2,140 tons of asphalt this year.

