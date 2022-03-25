Indy
HomeIndy

IU Health reveals plans, design for new, expanded Indianapolis hospital

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health has released design plans for its new hospital that will consolidate the current Methodist and University Hospitals downtown.

The roughly $1.6 billion project will expand the hospital’s 16th Street campus by 44 acres. According to plans filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the building will either be 14 or 16 floors. The hospital will have an expansive outpatient center and up to 672 private patient rooms.

Starting next week, excavation for the facility’s foundation will begin.

Related Stories

Development is expected to take four to five years, and IU Health says the design could accommodate a further extension.

Project updates can be found on IU Health’s website.

Hospital , INDY News , iu health , iu health expansion , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 2 days ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Damon Dash Calls Out The Grammy’s For Canceling Kanye West Performance

 2 days ago
03.23.22

DL Hughley Sets The Record Straight On Theophilus London Confrontation Over Kanye West

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba & ‘Encanto’ Singer Sebastián Yatra To Perform At 2022 Oscars

 3 days ago
03.23.22

Historic Black-Owned Beach In Maryland To Become Waterfront City Park

 3 days ago
03.23.22

HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free

 3 days ago
03.23.22

Black Man Making A DoorDash Delivery Tased By Cop During Traffic Stop

 3 days ago
03.23.22

Regina King Will Serve As A Co-Chair At The 2022 Met Gala

 3 days ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close