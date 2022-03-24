Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Put Yourself First | Episode 60”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

We have a special guest Dr. Uché Blackstock (@ucheblackstockmd) who wrote a viral article about walking away from her career and marriage. The ladies discuss her journey to putting herself first and being a Black woman in the medical field. Plus, Eva and Lore’l get into what exactly infidelity is and how long is too long for a situationship.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Are you headed into Cougar territory?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s officially Spring and the temps are getting higher.  Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to spruce up your closet.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Put Yourself First | Episode 60”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 15 hours ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 20 hours ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 24 hours ago
03.23.22

Damon Dash Calls Out The Grammy’s For Canceling Kanye West Performance

 1 day ago
03.23.22

DL Hughley Sets The Record Straight On Theophilus London Confrontation Over Kanye West

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba & ‘Encanto’ Singer Sebastián Yatra To Perform At 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Historic Black-Owned Beach In Maryland To Become Waterfront City Park

 2 days ago
03.23.22

HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Black Man Making A DoorDash Delivery Tased By Cop During Traffic Stop

 2 days ago
03.23.22

Regina King Will Serve As A Co-Chair At The 2022 Met Gala

 2 days ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close