Sports
HomeSports

Adidas Announces Student Athlete Ambassador Network

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
An Adidas logo is seen prior to the Germ

Source: DANIEL ROLAND / Getty

Adidas is announcing a new “name, image and likeness” network that’s open to student-athletes at NCAA Division One schools sponsored by the company. The new network allows 50-thousand students throughout 23 sports and 109 schools to be come paid spokespeople for the brand. Adidas says the program is set to launch in phases over the next 12 months, starting with historically Black colleges and universities and also Power Five conference partners in the fall. It will be available to other participating schools by April of next year.

Here’s more on this story:

adidas , Adidas Student Athlete Ambassador Network

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

New Male Birth Control To Be Tested Soon After 99% Successful Mice Trials

 4 hours ago
03.23.22

The Royal Family’s Visit To Jamaica Rejected By Country Leaders, Apology & Reparations Demanded Instead

 8 hours ago
03.23.22

Lizzo And Gabrielle Union Serve Fashion And Dance Moves On ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

 12 hours ago
03.23.22

Damon Dash Calls Out The Grammy’s For Canceling Kanye West Performance

 13 hours ago
03.23.22

DL Hughley Sets The Record Straight On Theophilus London Confrontation Over Kanye West

 16 hours ago
03.23.22

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba & ‘Encanto’ Singer Sebastián Yatra To Perform At 2022 Oscars

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Historic Black-Owned Beach In Maryland To Become Waterfront City Park

 1 day ago
03.23.22

HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Black Man Making A DoorDash Delivery Tased By Cop During Traffic Stop

 1 day ago
03.23.22

Regina King Will Serve As A Co-Chair At The 2022 Met Gala

 1 day ago
03.23.22
Photos
Close