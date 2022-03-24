Adidas Announces Student Athlete Ambassador Network

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Adidas is announcing a new “name, image and likeness” network that’s open to student-athletes at NCAA Division One schools sponsored by the company. The new network allows 50-thousand students throughout 23 sports and 109 schools to be come paid spokespeople for the brand. Adidas says the program is set to launch in phases over the next 12 months, starting with historically Black colleges and universities and also Power Five conference partners in the fall. It will be available to other participating schools by April of next year.

