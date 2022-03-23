Documentary About Pioneering Black Executives In The Works

News
Despite the inequities that have historically pervaded corporate America, Black thought leaders have tapped into the power of innovation to elevate global brands, however, their contributions have often gone overlooked. Award-winning filmmakers Stanley Nelson and Jacqueline Olive are directing a documentary that will magnify the unsung story behind Pepsi’s first all-Black sales team, Deadline reported.

The project—titled The Color of Cola—will capture how the collective of professionals navigated the corporate landscape. The group—which was the first entirely Black sales team at a major corporation—was tasked with reaching African American consumers amid the Jim Crow era. With a mission rooted in ensuring advertisements visually depicted authentic portrayals of Black culture, the team was dedicated to bringing a sense of humanity and dignity to advertising. The industry often stamped disparaging iconography of Black men and women on products. The team’s contributions significantly increased the beverage brand’s earnings and market share; exemplifying the power of representation and diversity within the boardroom.

The film is based on the 2008 book penned by author Stephanie Capparell dubbed The Real Pepsi Challenge: How One Pioneering Company Broke Color Barriers in 1940s American Business.

“With The Color of Cola, I look forward to telling the story of the first Black sales team established in the corporate world. This project harkens back to my very first feature film Two Dollars and a Dream, about the amazing life of Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first self-made Black woman millionaire,” Nelson shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I was able to touch on Madam Walker’s story again, among other stories of Black entrepreneurship, in a more recent film of mine–Boss: The Black Experience in Business. I see The Color of Cola as a continuation of my past work highlighting the achievements of groundbreaking Black business leaders, whose stories are still underrepresented and often underappreciated in the context of American history.”

The documentary—which is being co-created under Pepsi’s content studio and the Los Angeles Media Fund—will be executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon. There is no word on when the film is slated to be released.

News about the project comes after Nelson received the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Documentary for his critically-acclaimed film Attica.

[caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

