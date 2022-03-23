News
HomeNews

VIDEO: Kenosha Cop Kneels On Black Girl's Neck

Truthfully, a common school fight shouldn't end in a child even getting handcuffed let alone ending up with a cop's knee on their neck—and yet here we are.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kenosha Cop With Knee On 12-Year-Old Black Girl's Neck

Source: AP / Youtube

There was a time when school fights weren’t such an eventful thing. Students would scrap, the fight got broken up and suspensions and detentions were meted out to the kids involved. Nowadays—and especially when the students are Black—a simple fight can get a student bodyslammed by a cop or otherwise handled roughly while the student is detained and/or arrested. 

Truthfully, a common school fight shouldn’t end in a child even getting handcuffed let alone ending up with a cop’s knee on their neck—and yet here we are.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin—y’all know the place where police brutality against a Black man led to protests which led to riots which led to a white killer getting away with slaughtering people with an assault rifle—the father of a 12-year-old Black girl wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who was seen on video pressing his knee into his daughter’s neck while handcuffing her after a school fight. On his Facebook page, he likened the encounter to that of George Floyd writing, “TELL ME WHATS THE DIFFERENCE LUCKILY HE AINT KILL MY BABIE.”

Jerrel Perez told the Associated Press that Officer Shawn Guetschow “needs to be charged” over the March 4 incident at Lincoln Middle School.

“This is a grown man we are talking about,” he said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Perez’s daughter getting into a fight with another student when Guetschow rushes over to break it up. The scuffle continues and Geutschow is seen taking the 12-year-old to the ground and then using his knee to restrain her as if he’d never even heard Floyd’s name before.

 

So, Perez and his family’s attorney, Drew DeVinney, have demanded that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley charge Guetschow.

Now here’s why it isn’t likely anything will be done about the incident. From AP:

Wisconsin passed a law last summer prohibiting police from using chokeholds except as a last resort or to defend themselves, joining a host of other states that passed similar laws following Floyd’s death and the national protests that followed.

Technically, the law prohibits police departments from authorizing chokeholds in their use-of-force policies. The law doesn’t specify any penalties for violating it, though.

That means Graveley, who pressed the charges in the Rittenhouse case, can’t charge Guetschow under the chokehold law. He could conceivably charge him with some other count, such as battery or assault or recklessly endangering safety, however. Graveley said Monday that no law enforcement agency had referred possible charges to his office.

So basically, Wisconsin passed an unenforceable police brutality law, which one can only assume was meant to placate Black people and advocates against police violence while doing next to nothing to penalize it.

Also, former Kenosha authorities don’t think Guetschow did anything all that bad.

“It was very short. It was to get (the girl) under control. Under the circumstances it was the fastest way to do it,” former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said. “I don’t expect the officer to think, ‘How’s this going to look to the media?’ It’s, ‘How do I get this subject under control as quickly as possible?’” He also said the incident “isn’t even remotely close to Floyd.”

Now, to be fair, Bucher isn’t completely wrong. I mean, his use of the word “remotely” is debatable, but Floyd got choked to death because his neck was under a cop’s knee for more than nine minutes. Perez’s daughter probably wasn’t in danger of losing her life.

On the other hand—and I’m just going to go ahead and switch to caps here—THIS GIRL IS 12 YEARS OLD!!!

Listen, we talk a lot about the adultification of Black children by white authority figures. Black people aren’t going to buy that it was necessary for a grown man to get this physical to restrain a child who’s not even a teenager yet. Hell, I’m struggling with the notion that handcuffing her over a garden-variety school fight was necessary at all.

“While the officer may not have used the best judgment here in terms of how he restrained this girl or how he handled the situation, in the continuum of reasonable responses, I don’t think the DA’s office will find that a crime was committed,” said Julius Kim, a former Milwaukee County assistant prosecutor.

Ao basically, Guetschow was wrong, but, eh—let’s all just get over it.

Remind me never to move to Kenosha.

SEE ALSO:

Klan-ish Couple Fatally Shot, Stabbed Local Youth Pastor ‘Intentionally’ Because He’s Black, DA Say

Black DoorDash Driver Tased By Officer After Asking To See The Cop’s Supervisor, But What If It Was Karen?

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

36 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading 'Karen' Strikes Again: Women Weaponizing Their Whiteness

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. MORE: The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021 And so it followed that the new year began in part with a white woman violently attacking a Black man at a hotel in Brazil because he was served before she was. A bystander recorded the encounter on a video that showed a Black man minding his own business and standing at a counter in a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janiero on New Year’s Day as an out of control white woman overcome with anger had to be physically restrained because she couldn't comprehend a Black person being prioritized over her. But the Black man is a Hilton Diamond Member, which affords him perks and benefits that are not extended to hotel customers without that same status. That means he gets served first. And that explains why the white woman broke free of the men restraining her and lunged at the Black man and grabbed his head trying in vain to pull him away from the counter. Instead, the Black man -- knowing he can't hit a woman -- pivoted to her partner and literally punched him unconscious. Watch the prime example of Karening unfold below. https://twitter.com/monty_sexton/status/1477181245750755331?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

VIDEO: Kenosha Cop Kneels On Black Girl's Neck  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”: Report

 3 days ago
03.21.22

‘Maury’ Show Cancelled After Thirty Year Run

 3 days ago
03.21.22

Exclusive: Master P Gets ‘UNCENSORED’ On TV One: “No Such Thing As Overnight Success”

 4 days ago
03.21.22

Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer

 6 days ago
03.18.22

Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Moscow, To Remain In Lock Up Until Late May

 6 days ago
03.18.22

Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut

 6 days ago
03.18.22

Don Lemon Wrapped Up In Chris Cuomo, CNN Beef

 6 days ago
03.18.22

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause

 6 days ago
03.18.22

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting

 6 days ago
03.18.22

Boston Couple Linked To BLM Hit With Federal Charges For Using Donations On Rent & Personal Vacations

 6 days ago
03.18.22
Photos
Close