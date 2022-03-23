Indy
Center for Black Literature & Culture debuts Interactive ways to learn about Black history

INDIANAPOLIS — The Central Library in Downtown Indianapolis is home to the Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC), but you don’t have to even be in the State of Indiana to access one of its newest community resources.

On Tuesday, the CBLC debuted interactive kiosks that allow uses to see videos, 3-D images and more relating to Black history, Black literature, Black culture, the Black diaspora and Black librarianship.

The CBLC also has a new website, bringing users artifacts, videos, photo galleries and more. Users can learn about local Black leaders such as Amos Brown and Tamika Catchings, literary figures like Mari Evans and Etheridge Knight and more.

“One thing I’m particularly excited about is the aspects that we’ve been able to 3-D scan … those are able to be turned around in 3-D space,” Amira Malcom, project manager, said.

The CBLC is home to more than 10,000 books, CDs and other items that showcase Black history. Materials are available for kids and adults.

Read more from WRTV here

black history , CBLC , center for black literature & culture , Indianapolis Public Library , INDY News , Reading , WRTV News

