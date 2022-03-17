Apryl Jones Jokingly Tries To Get Taye Diggs’ Hair To Grow Back In Cute Instagram Video

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs are becoming one of our favorite couples as the two are always giving us light-hearted content that we can’t stop laughing at! Recently, Apryl took to Instagram to share another hilarious video of the couple’s daily adventures but this time, she tried to get Taye’s hair to regrow using the Camille Rose Growth Oil, the same oil she uses on her own luxurious locs.

In the cute video, Apryl takes the Camille Rose oil and massages it into her beau’s head. “Is this how it’s supposed to work? It’s starting to tingle,” Taye asked April as she continued massaging the oil into his head. “Why it’s tingling is because it’s castor oil, peppermint oil, and palmetto to nourish your hair. But it reduces hair loss. And it rejuvenates and stimulates and strengthens the hair follicles,” Apryl explains in the video before explaining how the hair has helped her own hair grow thick. “It’s one of the best products,” she continued.

While Apryl continued to rave over how well the product has worked for her own hair, Taye appeared back on screen with a blue wig, jokingly referring to how fast the oil worked to regrow his hair. “Is it supposed to work this quickly?” he joked before revealing himself in the blue wig. Check out the hilarious video below.

When Apryl and Taye aren’t busy making us laugh on Instagram, they’re slaying their red carpet appearances, like their latest at the Critics’ Choice awards where the melanated couple turned heads in their stunning looks. For their red carpet date night, Taye opted for a velvet suit jacket and black slacks while Apryl donned a gorgeous purple feather ensemble with a slicked-back ponytail. The duo turned heads all night long in their sophisticated looks and were definitely standouts for the evening.

We just love these two!

DON’T MISS:

Apryl Jones Hints At Omarion’s Alleged Bad Parenting: “You Can’t Make Someone Responsible”

Apryl Jones Shows Off Sexy New Curves: ‘This Is All 100% Organically Built’

Apryl Jones Jokingly Tries To Get Taye Diggs’ Hair To Grow Back In Cute Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: