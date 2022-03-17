WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought the world of NFTs and cryptocurrency lacked a little spice, veteran rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is here to change that – and just in time to celebrate an anniversary and do some good to boot.

The “Baby Got Back” rapper is reportedly marking the 30th anniversary of his hit number one single by putting out a series of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Sir Mix-A-Lot is partnering with a developer, META-X Studios to create the NFTs in a series that will be called “Bit Butts”. The collection of digitally-crafted cabooses will first be hand-drawn, colored, and assembled by animation artists commissioned for the project, with the Seattle, Washington rapper himself contributing personal designs for some of the more rare NFTs. The “Bit Butts” collection is set to include 6,666 NFTs overall.

A portion of the proceeds from the purchase from the bevy of digital derriere NFTs will go towards the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a non-profit organization whose mission since its inception in 1999 is to bring an end to the debilitating disease. A spokesperson for META-X did confirm this while stating that there hasn’t been finalization on the percentage the group will get from the profit from the sales. The NFT drop is scheduled to take place from March 28th to March 31st, with META-X’s Discord channel giving whitelist access once the collection is made available.

“When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Sir Mix-A-Lot. “And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like colorectal cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time.”

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause was originally published on hiphopwired.com

