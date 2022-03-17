Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting

Known for trolling council meetings and other public political events, Stein definitely 3-0'd Putin.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets With Agency for Strategic Initiatives Representatives

Source: Mikhail Svetlov / Getty

Alex Stein, also known as comedian and social media star Primetimestein, forged a living out of trolling public political gatherings with over-the-top antics. Stein went viral this week after taking the podium at a Texas council meeting to deliver some murderous bars towards Vladimir Putin in defiance of the Russian leader’s attack on Ukraine.

During the gathering in Plano, Texas, a modestly dressed Stein approached the podium for his three-minute address to the council, but all hell broke loose once he hit play on a Bluetooth speaker and began spitting hot fiyah in denouncing Putin.

Trying to grasp the lyrics isn’t going to be our task today. Just check out the video Stein posted below and witness the lyrical barrage yourself. Please keep an eye on Stein’s funky moves while you’re at it.

https://twitter.com/alexstein99/status/1503895018959998980?s=20&t=igvJ9pcXzX5Azl2SD5VAjA

Photo: Getty

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Louisiana Teen Gets A Hate Crime Charge For Whipping & Throwing Cotton Balls At Black Peer

 19 hours ago
03.18.22

Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Moscow, To Remain In Lock Up Until Late May

 20 hours ago
03.18.22

Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut

 20 hours ago
03.18.22

Don Lemon Wrapped Up In Chris Cuomo, CNN Beef

 22 hours ago
03.18.22

Sir Mix-A-Lot Creates Cheeky NFTs For A Worthy Cause

 22 hours ago
03.18.22

Comedian Primetimestein AKA Alex Stein Delivers Harsh Bars For Vladimir Putin At TX Council Meeting

 22 hours ago
03.18.22

Boston Couple Linked To BLM Hit With Federal Charges For Using Donations On Rent & Personal Vacations

 23 hours ago
03.18.22
5 items

5 Times Ashanti’s Fashion Simultaneously Oozed Sex-Appeal And Glamour

 1 day ago
03.18.22

UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Chokes Out Gunman At Houston Sushi Spot

 1 day ago
03.17.22

Lil Kim Eats Up The Gram In A Sparkly Crystal Encrusted Bodysuit

 2 days ago
03.17.22
Photos
Close