Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut

Jackie Robinson gets his own Nike Dunk and it's a beauty...

Jackie Robinson (1919-1972), Major League Baseball Player, full-length Portrait wearing Brooklyn Dodgers Uniform, Harry Warnecke, 1947

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

On April 15, 2022 we’ll be marking the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier that Major League Baseball held up proudly since it’s inception in 1876 and to commemorate the special day, Nike will be dropping a beautifully crafted pair of Dunk Low’s that are sure to be must-have for Brooklyn representatives worldwide (yes, we everywhere, b!)

Featuring an off white base with Dodger blue overlays, the Dunks boasts some pretty dope details including Jackie’s number “42” stitched on the heels along with the message “75 Years Breaking Barriers” on the tongue tab. That along with the quote “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being” etched on the blue overlays and baseball stitched laces on the sneakers, and these are automatically grail status for baseball fans and Brooklynites alike.

Nike really hit it out the park with these joints because godd@mn they fire!

The sneakers are slated to drop in April and best believe they’ll be a hard copp. Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying to pick up a pair come release day.

Nike Pays Homage To Jackie Robinson With Dunk Low On 75th Anniversary Of His MLB Debut  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

