The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Keyshia Cole Learned A Valuable Lesson from Eve

Keyshia Cole Learned A Valuable Lesson from Eve

Sunday night on TV One was Uncensored with Keyshia Cole. Here she is talking about a lesson she learned from Eve

Kenan Thompson Hits Major Milestone with 1.500 Sketch on ‘SNL’

Last Saturday Kenan Thompson, who is the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live hit another major milestone celebrating his 1,500th sketch.

Kenan posted to Instagram, “Beyond blessed!! 1500?! @nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!! Love everyone that’s helped me get to this amazing milestone!!!

K. Michelle Reaches A Milestone

K, Michelle was on the Tamron Hall Show promoting her Lifetime series, My Killer Body when she shared a milestone with everyone. The reason she had so many surgeries was because the first doctor she went to actually made her situation worse. He tried to liposuction the silicone out of her which broke it up into pieces and it traveled into her blood stream.

Marcus Scribner Joining ‘Grown-ish’

It’s just been announced that Grown-ish is being given a fifth season and will be adding Black-ish alum Marcus Scribner to the cast. Scribner, aka Andre Johnson Jr., will join his series sister played by Yari Shahidi, and will begin his journey to becoming “grown.” Season four of Grown-ish comes to an end on March 22.

