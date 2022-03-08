Entertainment Buzz
Nas Sued Over Tupac Photo On Instagram

Photo of Tupac Shakur

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Nas is headed to court over a photo of him and Tupac Shakur. Radar reported Saturday that photographer Al Pereira is suing the Queensbridge rapper for sharing the photo on social media back in 2020 without permission or licensing the work. In the pic, Nas is photographed with the late Tupac and Redman outside of Club Amazon in 1993. Pereira is suing for damages plus an injunction against Nas for using his work. The lawsuit against Nas isn’t Pereira’s first regarding his work. In 2017, he sued Kylie and Kendall Jenner for unlawful use of photographs he took of Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. after they attempted to use the photos as part of a clothing line.

More on this story here:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.68557/title.nas-being-sued-for-sharing-photo-of-himself-2pac-on-instagram

