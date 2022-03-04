Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF

On this episode of Black Don't Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Chestnut's age through various stages of his long-spanning career.

Celebrity News
| 03.04.22
FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Morris Chestnut. Ricky. The GOAT. Whatever you call him, just make sure you put some respect on his name. Morris Chestnut has been a sex symbol since the 90s when he gained popularity for his beloved in the in cult classic Boyz N’ The Hood. With many titles under his belt, Chestnut is still has sweet as the nut in his last name.

At 53-years-young, Morris Chestnut has played a range of characters without aging one bit. Every so often, The Resident actor trends on social media just for being fine and this.  From movies to TV, he has a loyal fan base who swoons over his every move.

