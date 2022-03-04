Shooter In Jacqueline Avant Murder Pleads Guilty

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The person who was arrested and charged with the shoring death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of the legendary entertainment mogul Clarence Avant, has pleaded guilty to the crime in court.

According to reports, Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to murdering the 81-year old philanthropist on Thursday (March 3rd) in a Los Angeles courtroom. The incident took place in December 2021 during a late-night home invasion at the Avant’s home in Beverly Hills. Maynor ran into Jacqueline and opened fire with an “assault long barrel pistol”. He also shot at a security guard but missed. Mrs. Avant was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Maynor was arrested the next day while attempting to rob a home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, shooting himself in the foot in the process of that incident. Beverly Hills law enforcement officials stated at the time that there was surveillance videos showing Maynor driving away from the Avant residence after the shooting took place. They also cited that unspecified evidence linked him to the homicide. He pleaded guilty to one count each of one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The 30-year old also admitted to using the long-barrel firearm and submitted an open plea to two counts of first-degree residential burglary with person present.

“This crime continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community,” said Los Angeles County D.A. George Gascon in a press release after the hearing. “In this case, the defendant is facing 170 years to life in prison and is ineligible for elderly parole. Our Bureau of Victim Services will continue to be in contact with the family and their representatives to offer trauma-informed services.” Sentencing is set for March 30th.

