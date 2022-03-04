Nicki Minaj & Janet Jackson Announced As Essence Fest 2022 Headliners

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Essence Fest is back, and to celebrate, two of the biggest artists on the planet will be headlining.

Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson were announced as headliners for Essence Fest when it makes its triumphant in-person return to New Orleans after being canceled in 2020, understandably due to the pandemic and going completely virtual in 2021. Minaj and Jackson will be the main attractions of the four-night concert series that will go down at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome from June 30 to July 3.

Essence Festival marks the return of the Minaj to the US Festival stage before she heads across the pond for the UK’s Wireless Festival. Minaj has been quite busy as she is full album mode unleashing two new singles on us, “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem,” both featuring Lil Baby. As for Jackson, this will mark the second time she will hit the Essence Festival stage. She performed at the 2018 iteration of the event and will be back to perform her collection of hit records, and who knows, she might preview something new.

But that’s not all guests can expect during the 4-night extravaganza. Comedian and Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart will kick things off on Thursday, with New Edition closing things out on Sunday. Other performers attendees can look forward to are D-Nice & Friends, The Isely Brothers, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots & Friends, and Chloe x Halle. Essence says more names will be revealed at a later date.

This is a rather interesting lineup based on the crowd Essence Festival usually attracts. This year it will be a mix of Barbz, aunties, and uncles enjoying a range of music spanning generations. Tickets for Essence Festival are on sale now and, based on the reactions from the Barbz, will probably sell out fast, so you better move quickly.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

