Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Cardi B Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her Latest Outfit As ‘Styled By Hubby’

Cardi B is giving cozy fashion in her latest ensemble as styled by her hubby, Offset.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B is known for her trendy style and working with some of the biggest stylists in the industry. But now, she’s giving the fashion reins over to her husband, Offset, who styled her for her latest look, and we love it!

Taking to Instagram, the “Money” rapper donned a cozy yet cute black, white and red sweatsuit. She paired the look with shiny red leather booties and red glasses which she wore on the bride of her nose. She rocked her hair in a side part, slicked back hairstyle, and donned minimal jewelry, only wearing her signature long nails in the color blue to add a clash of color.

In a series of posts, the rapper took to the social media platform to show off the trendy ensemble, captioning the photo set, “Styled by hubby.” Check it out below.

“It’s giving,” one of Cardi’s millions of IG followers wrote underneath the stylish photo while another said, “Cool girl sh*** 🔥🔥🔥,” while others simply left a plethora of emojis including heart eye, fire, and heart emojis to show their stamps of approval. 
But this isn’t the only time Cardi showed off her fashionable style on IG. Not too long ago, the rapper, stepped out in all-Christian Dior-everything as she rocked a blue Dior trench coat and matching pencil skirt. She paired the look with matching navy blue pointy toe heeled pumps and a neutral-colored top. She posed alongside her matching Dior baby carriage with her newborn in tow as she showed off her gorgeous beat and killer curves for her Instagram followers.
Check it out below.

 

We just love Cardi’s style!

Cardi B Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her Latest Outfit As ‘Styled By Hubby’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Dr. J Putting On His Producer Hat For New Rucker Park TV Series Based On Book ‘Asphalt Gods’

 3 days ago
03.01.22

EXCLUSIVE: Coodie & Chike Talk Creating ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ “There Was No Back & Forth” [Video]

 3 days ago
03.01.22

Kerry Washington Won For Black History Month Tributes With #BlackHERStory IG Photo Series

 3 days ago
03.01.22

Jussie Smollett Requests Retrial Or Reversal Of Guilty Verdict In Infamous False Hate Crime Case

 3 days ago
03.01.22

Megan Thee Stallion Builds Her Legacy Amid Threats And Harassment

 3 days ago
02.28.22
11 items

Big Sean Denies That’s His Big Sean On The Internets, Nintendo Switch Trends For Wrong Reasons

 4 days ago
02.28.22

10 Years Later, We Still Miss You Trayvon Martin

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Conservative Students At University Of Houston Cite Free Speech To File Lawsuit Against Policy That Bans Slurs

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz ft. Blakk Soul “Vacancy,” Polo G ft. Lil Baby “Don’t Play” & More | Daily Visuals 2.25.22

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

 5 days ago
02.28.22
Photos
Close