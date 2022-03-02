Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws 33 FCC Complaints

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Just goes to show you, no matter what you do to try and ease up on things, someone always has to make a fuss out of it….

The FCC says this year’s Super Bowl halftime show drew 33 complaints from viewers. This year’s performance saw rap stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem share the stage with singer Mary J. Blige. One viewer criticized the “scantily clad female dancers who belong in a strip club not on national TV.” The number of complaints was down drastically from the 2020 performance that featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. About 13-hundred viewers filed complaints following their performance at Super Bowl 54.

