Rare Kobe Bryant Card Sells For 2-Million Dollars

A Kobe Bryant basketball card is selling for an eye-popping amount of money. The rare collectible was sold for 2-million dollars over the weekend as the sale was announced by PWCC Marketplace on Tuesday. The Bryant card is a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald, but features no autograph or game-used memorabilia swatch. It’s the most expensive card sold featuring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

more on this story here:

https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/33349813/kobe-bryant-card-latest-basketball-card-break-2-million-threshold-sale

