Rare Kobe Bryant Card Sells For 2-Million Dollars

Kobe Bryant 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Source: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic / Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

A Kobe Bryant basketball card is selling for an eye-popping amount of money. The rare collectible was sold for 2-million dollars over the weekend as the sale was announced by PWCC Marketplace on Tuesday. The Bryant card is a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald, but features no autograph or game-used memorabilia swatch. It’s the most expensive card sold featuring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

