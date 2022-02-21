Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case

If you've seen these guys, say something.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Rolling Loud New York 2021

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Young Dolph was taken from us too soon, and the search for all those involved in his murder continues. Two more persons of interests have been named in the Memphis rap legend’s murder case.

While three people have already been arrested and arraigned, Memphis PD has announced two more men who were allegedly involved in Dolph’s death.

Reports TMZ:

Memphis PD announced Sunday two persons of interest in connection to the homicide — 26-year-old Devin Burns and 26-year-old Joshua Taylor … both of whom the cops say they are unable to locate, and need the public’s help in finding.

Burns is described as 5’6″ at about 135 lbs. and Taylor’s a tad bit bigger … 6’6″ at 180 lbs. MPD says Burns has unrelated open warrants for his arrest — but both men appear to have posed for mug shots before.

It’s unclear how or why exactly these two are suspected to be related to the murder — but cops say they want to sit down with them regardless.

Two of the men who are already in custody—Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith—are believed to be the shooters and have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. 

Forget that no snitching b.s., if you’re a civilian, and have info about the whereabouts of Burns and Taylor, Memphis PD says call (901)-636-3300 or (901)-528-CASH.

Rest in power Young Dolph.

 

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Jury Finds Ahmaud Arbery’s 3 Killers Guilty of Hate Crimes

 4 hours ago
04.01.56

Its Official: “The Wendy Williams Show” To Be Replaced By New Sherri Shepherd Talk Show

 5 hours ago
02.13.56

LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA Season With His Son Bronny

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Two More Suspects Named In Young Dolph Murder Case

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Stylish A-Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill And Lil Baby Buy Mitchell & Ness For $250M

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Former AG Lorretta Lynch Slammed For Defending NFL Racial Bias Case

 4 days ago
08.22.54

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of Racial Discrimination: ‘Every Single Case Is Very Different’

 5 days ago
01.01.70

The Wilson’s Serve First Family Fashion At The Bart Starr Awards

 5 days ago
01.01.70

DSW Announces Partnership With Black-Owned Footwear Factory JEMS By Pensole

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close