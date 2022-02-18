Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: LaLa on Her Dating Deal Breakers, Harlem Renewed for Second Season

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

LaLa Anthony On What Her Dating Deal Breakers Are

LaLa Anthony was on The Real when she was asked what are her dating deal breakers.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIMKzVkwegM

Harlem Renewed for Season 2 on Amazon

Harlem starring Meagan Good has been cleared for season two on HBO Max. The shows creator, Tracy Oliver said she knew the show was a hit when she walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard a group of people enthusiastically discussing the show.

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/harlem-renewed-for-season-2-at-amazon/

Not Our Tyler James Williams All Grown Up Now!

Tyler James Williams from Everybody Hates Chris and Abbott Elementary and so many more movies and dramas, was on The Tamron Hall Show. When she asked him how does it feel to have women swooning over him as opposed to the ‘awww he’s so cute.’ Did you know his parents were background singers for Luther Vandross and Nona Hendryx. He was destiny to be in show business.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uWpsJIjoIA

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Hits One Billion Views on YouTube Following the Super Bowl

So what is the return for the artists who perform during the big game half time show? They may not receive a check but there are a few positives by way of music sales and streams. 

After the half time performance, Dr. Dre and Snoop’s Still Dre has hit one billion views on YouTube. The video first hit YouTube in 2011. The song was trending after the Super Bowl when a video circulated showing Jay-Z rapping along with the lyrics on social. Here is a fun fact, Jay-Z wrote Dr. Dre’s 1999 verse on Still Dre. Rap on Jay Z!

Source: https://thesource.com/2022/02/17/dr-dre-and-snoop-doggs-still-d-r-e-hits-one-billion-views-on-youtube-following-the-super-bowl/

