How you can report a pothole to the city of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s that time of year, and you’ve probably noticed — and felt — more potholes forming around Indianapolis as we thaw out from the recent winter weather.

Potholes are created when water seeps into the ground beneath the road pavement and freezes, causing pavement to expand, bend and crack, according to AAA. The pavement continues to weaken over time and eventually break away.

City officials want to know where potholes are located. You can report a pothole in Indianapolis using the Request Indy website and mobile app, or you can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

To make a request online, go to the RequestIndy page and click “create new request.” Then go to “Streets, Signs & Signals, Snow & Ice” and select potholes.

You can then report a pothole on a street, alley, the side of the road or on a highway or interstate. Main thoroughfares receive first priority because they handle the most traffic, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

