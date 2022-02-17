Podcasts
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Hot In Herre” | Episode 55

It’s been a big week. Super Bowl happened in LA and we celebrated the day of Love…well, some of us did. Next, the duo undresses Nelly and Lil Fizz accidentally exposing themselves on social media and the chaos on Instagram. Plus, have you heard of ‘conscious co-parenting’? Lore’l and Eva are gonna break this new term down for you.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Black women are done with Kanye West.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s outfits and shoes to get you ready for the warmer weather.

