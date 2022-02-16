Surprised?: Maralee Nichols Claims Tristan Thompson “Has Done Nothing” To Support Son

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It appears that Tristan Thompson is allegedly keeping up with everyone but his son after the mother of his newborn, Maralee Nichols, alleges he has done “nothing” to support their son.

According to Page Six, the reps for the trainer issued a statement refuting claims that the NBA star was allegedly ordered to pay $40,000 a month in child support to each of the mothers of his children, including Nichols, Khloe Kardashian, and Jordan Craig totaling more than $120,000 a month.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, said in a statement to the publication. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

As previously reported after denying he cheated on Khloe Kardashian, who was his girlfriend at the time, the paternity test ultimately proved he was the father, forcing the NBA star to issue a statement accepting responsibility for fathering the newborn in early January after a DNA test provided the truth.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on an Instagram Story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

He also apologized publicly to Kardashian noting that she “didn’t deserve” the public humiliation before adding he has the “almost respect” for her.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliations I have caused you,” he added. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

