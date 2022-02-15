The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Dionne Warwick says PAY ME, Looks Like Nick Cannon Wants That Ole Thang Back

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Dionne Warwick Says “Oh You Goin Pay Me!”

Dionne Warwick was a guest on Nick Cannon’s Talk Show and they talked about how active she is on Twitter. She even got into it with Oreo! Yes, the cookie. So they sent her a cookie package and made her the C-F-O of Oreo. Wait, C-F-O??

Looks Like Nick Cannon Wants That Ole Thang Back

You didn’t think we were going to get away without Nick Cannon himself making an appearance in The Fix, did you? It appears Valentine’s Day had him in his feelings wanting that ole thang back. Using Mariah Carey’s song, Love Takes Time he titled the song Alone and while he has not confirmed it, the song sounds like an ode to Mariah.

Whoopi Goldberg Returned to The View

Whoopi Goldberg returned to her seat at The View after serving her two week suspension. Whoopi was suspended for remarks she made about the Holocaust. Whoopi said she was happy to be back and the show will continue to have the necessary, hard, conversations.

Kanye West is Back Fighting For Kim Kardashian.

Kanye could not let Valentine’s Day go by without sending Kim a truckload of flowers. He sent over a pick up truck with the words My Vision Is Krystal Klear-using ‘k’s’ instead of ‘c’s’ and the bed of the truck filled with flowers. He then posted a screen shot from Kim saying, you are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault. He then told his fans not to do anything to Skete, as he calls him, that he will handle it himself. She sent him another text asking him if they can keep any of their conversations private and he replied—and posted it—cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your #1 fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone? Kanye would get on my last GOOD NERVE!!!!

