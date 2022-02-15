Meet First Black Woman in IMPD to Graduate from FBI National Academy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — This month, WRTV is shining a light on the achievements of African Americans in our community’s past and present.

We’re hearing from the first Black woman in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s 15-year history to graduate from the FBI National Academy.

Commander Ida Williams shares the impact she hopes to make on minorities within the department.

“I don’t know, I was just overjoyed. I was excited. I knew once you got there what was expected of you,” said Cmdr. Williams.

It was an indescribable feeling for then-Lt. Williams to receive the email of a lifetime back in 2020 of her acceptance into the FBI training academy in Quantico, Virginia to become a commander.

“I’ll never forget. I sent an email that I was interested in going to Quantico. I didn’t know much about Quantico. So, I reached out to a retired Assistant Chief Deputy Darryl Pierce and after speaking to Darryl Pierce about my interest, he said absolutely, you need to go,” said Williams.

