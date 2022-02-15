Rams WR Van Jefferson’s Wife Leaves Super Bowl Midway To Give Birth

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The NFL has a new championship team in the Los Angeles Rams. Their wide receiver Van Jefferson seemed to be the biggest winner as his wife gave birth to their second child.

As per TMZ, the Jacksonville, Florida native won bigger than any other football player on Super Bowl Sunday. His wife Samaria Jefferson was nine months pregnant with their child as he and the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While she was in attendance at the game her water broke midway into the event and had to be escorted to the nearest medical facility. Luckily the on-site staff was ready and made sure she made it to the hospital in time to give birth to their newborn son. Once the Rams clinched the win Jefferson changed into his civilian attire and grabbed his daughter and made his way over. In a video captured by NFL Game Day he is seen running on the stadium concourse to get in his ride.

Van eventually made it to the hospital and met his new baby. He posted a photo of him holding the newborn on his Instagram Story with a caption that read “X2!!!!!”. This is the second child for the loving couple; their first daughter was welcomed into this world five years ago.

Regarding the big game, Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams’ victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.

Congratulations to the lucky couple.

Photo: Getty

