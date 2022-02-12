Kansas Man Pleads Guilty For Racially Motivated Attack On Black Person In ‘White Town’

A white Kansas man pleaded guilty to threatening a Black person in September 2019 while walking down the street. On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced that Colton Donner, 27, brandished a knife at a Black person and yelled that Paola is a “white town.”
It’s unclear from local news reports how old the victim was at the time, with outlets interchangeably referencing him as a juvenile male, young Black man and Black child. But Donner threatened the person with the knife and yelled racial slurs.
“Using racially motivated threats of violence to drive someone out of their home or community is a deplorable crime, and the Justice Department stands ready to use our nation’s hate crimes laws to hold perpetrators accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Racially motivated hate crimes have no place in our society today. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of race, color or national origin.”
Using violence to gatekeep in white neighborhoods is an old playbook. Still, the Justice Department Is trying to course-correct compared to prior years where most reported hate crimes were not prosecuted. CNBC reported in July 2021 that the Justice Department declined to prosecute 82 percent of hate crimes between 2005 and 2019.
Approximately 45 miles outside of Kansas City, Missouri, less than 6,000 people call Paola home. Census data puts the city at 89.9 percent white, 4 percent Black and 2.8 percent American Indian and Alaska Native.
In late November 2020, Donner was charged after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charge. Local news also reported Donner was charged in a separate incident for unlawful possession of a firearm as a person convicted of a felony.
According to the Justice Department, Donner faces a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.
“Any attempt to deny someone an opportunity to live where he or she chooses based on race, color or national origin is wrong and a violation of that person’s civil rights,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard for the District of Kansas. “It is the responsibility of the Justice Department to prosecute such offenses to ensure the equal protection under the law to which we all are entitled, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”
SEE ALSO:
Suspected White Supremacist Father-Son Duo May Face Hate Crime For Shooting At Black FedEx Driver
Missouri Supreme Court Puts Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s Law Licenses On Probation Instead Of Suspension
Justice Department Settles Housing Discrimination Claim On Behalf Of Black Mother and Daughter Denied Housing In 2015
January 27, 1894 Frederick Douglass “Fritz” Pollard, hall of fame football coach and the first African American head coach in the National Football League, was born in Chicago, Illinois. Pollard played college football at Brown University from 1915 to 1918. pic.twitter.com/QJbSeMDA2z
Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History
Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History
1. Fritz Pollard
1 of 24
2. Art Shell
Source:Getty
2 of 24
3. Dennis Green
Source:Getty
3 of 24
4. Ray Rhodes
Source:Getty
4 of 24
5. Tony Dungy
Source:Getty
5 of 24
6. Herman Edwards
Source:Getty
6 of 24
7. Marvin Lewis
Source:Getty
7 of 24
8. Lovie Smith
Source:Getty
8 of 24
9. Terry Robiskie
Source:Getty
9 of 24
10. Romeo Crennel
Source:Getty
10 of 24
11. Mike Tomlin
Source:Getty
11 of 24
12. Emmitt Thomas
Source:Getty
12 of 24
13. Mike Singletary
Source:Getty
13 of 24
14. Jim Caldwell
Source:Getty
14 of 24
15. Raheem Morris
Source:Getty
15 of 24
16. Perry Fewell
Source:Getty
16 of 24
17. Leslie Frazier
Source:Getty
17 of 24
18. Eric Studesville
Source:Getty
18 of 24
19. Mel Tucker
Source:Getty
19 of 24
20. Todd Bowles
Source:Getty
20 of 24
21. Hue Jackson
Source:Getty
21 of 24
22. Anthony Lynn
Source:Getty
22 of 24
23. Vance Josep
Source:Getty
23 of 24
24. Brian Flores
Source:Getty
24 of 24
January 27, 1894 Frederick Douglass “Fritz” Pollard, hall of fame football coach and the first African American head coach in the National Football League, was born in Chicago, Illinois. Pollard played college football at Brown University from 1915 to 1918. pic.twitter.com/QJbSeMDA2z— Merrell R. Bennekin (@MerrellBennekin) January 27, 2022
Kansas Man Pleads Guilty For Racially Motivated Attack On Black Person In ‘White Town’ was originally published on newsone.com