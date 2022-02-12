News
HomeNews

Kansas Man Pleads Guilty For Racially Motivated Attack On Black Person In ‘White Town’

According to the Justice Department, Donner faces a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Attorney General Garland Holds Press Conference On Civil Rights Matter At DOJ

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

A white Kansas man pleaded guilty to threatening a Black person in September 2019 while walking down the street. On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced that Colton Donner, 27, brandished a knife at a Black person and yelled that Paola is a “white town.”  

It’s unclear from local news reports how old the victim was at the time, with outlets interchangeably referencing him as a juvenile male, young Black man and Black child. But Donner threatened the person with the knife and yelled racial slurs. 

“Using racially motivated threats of violence to drive someone out of their home or community is a deplorable crime, and the Justice Department stands ready to use our nation’s hate crimes laws to hold perpetrators accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Racially motivated hate crimes have no place in our society today. All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of race, color or national origin.” 

Using violence to gatekeep in white neighborhoods is an old playbook. Still, the Justice Department Is trying to course-correct compared to prior years where most reported hate crimes were not prosecuted. CNBC reported in July 2021 that the Justice Department declined to prosecute 82 percent of hate crimes between 2005 and 2019. 

Approximately 45 miles outside of Kansas City, Missouri, less than 6,000 people call Paola home. Census data puts the city at 89.9 percent white, 4 percent Black and 2.8 percent American Indian and Alaska Native.  

In late November 2020, Donner was charged after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charge. Local news also reported Donner was charged in a separate incident for unlawful possession of a firearm as a person convicted of a felony. 

According to the Justice Department, Donner faces a $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

“Any attempt to deny someone an opportunity to live where he or she chooses based on race, color or national origin is wrong and a violation of that person’s civil rights,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard for the District of Kansas. “It is the responsibility of the Justice Department to prosecute such offenses to ensure the equal protection under the law to which we all are entitled, and we take that responsibility very seriously.” 

SEE ALSO:  

Suspected White Supremacist Father-Son Duo May Face Hate Crime For Shooting At Black FedEx Driver 

Missouri Supreme Court Puts Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s Law Licenses On Probation Instead Of Suspension

Justice Department Settles Housing Discrimination Claim On Behalf Of Black Mother and Daughter Denied Housing In 2015 

Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans

Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

24 photos Launch gallery

Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

Continue reading Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

Here’s Every Black Head Coach In NFL History

[caption id="attachment_4285009" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Now-former Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins talks with an official during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty[/caption] With all the controversy surrounding the NFL and its alleged efforts at diversifying head coaching around the professional football league, it's worth putting things in their proper perspective for folks who may be shrugging and wondering what the big deal is. After all, they may be musing, isn't the NFL disproportionately made up of Black players? Must Black folks be head coaches too, critics might be wondering? MORE: The NFL Has A Major Black Head Coach Problem Of course, that type of logic is counterproductive and completely beside the point, what with the new racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Black head coach and alleging that the NFL's ownership is colluding to keep teams' head coaches as white as possible. Brian Flores, who used to be head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL claiming there is racial discrimination in the hiring process. Specifically, Flores claims he's had multiple incidents of racial discrimination that involved several teams, as well as coaches and executives around the league. In the suit, Flores cites text messages from New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, who said he believed he was contacting Brian Daboll, another coach interviewing for the New York Giants head coaching position. In the text message, Belichick confirmed Daboll had already secured the job, but Flores had not yet interviewed for the position. This revelation meant Flores’ upcoming interview with the Giants was a sham because they had already hired their next head coach, who is not Black. The fact is that Flores' claims are hardly unique and help bolster critics' suspicions that the NFL is intentionally trying to keep its head coaching ranks as white as possible despite the league's so-called Rooney Rule, a policy that requires teams to interview at least one “diverse” candidate when looking to hire new coaches. The rule was expanded in 2009 to include general managers as well as other front-office positions. https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1488983262802362375?s=20&t=jfbS28R8diLGgAOnbc5IkQ To be sure, the NFL has had more than 500 head coaches over the course of more than a century of competition. Just 24 of them have been Black. For perspective's sake, the NFL entered Black History Month 2022 with just one single Black head coach despite its vow a decade earlier to increase diversity among its head and assistant coaches. The league has even gone to such drastic measures as partnering with rap legend JAY Z in the name of “entertainment and social justice” as a way to help accomplish its evasive mission. But so far, nothing has really worked. Is it because the NFL is an organization akin to "slavery," like blacklisted free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick said after he was effectively excommunicated from the league following his silent kneeling protest to demonstrate against the police brutality of Black people? That certainly lines up with what Flores' lawsuit is alleging. Flores still has upcoming interviews for head coaching positions with at least two other teams, so, considering the public relations fiasco that his lawsuit is, chances are that pressure will result in him being hired. But, if history is any indication -- and it is -- that's far from a guarantee. Either way, Flores. said his lawsuit will not be deterred regardless of whether he is or isn't an NFL head coach next season. In the meantime, keep reading to get familiar with the dozens of Black people who have worked as NFL head coaches in the league's more than 100-year history.

Kansas Man Pleads Guilty For Racially Motivated Attack On Black Person In ‘White Town’  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

NewsMax Digs Up Agreeable Blacks Claiming To Be OK With Joe Rogan Using N-Word

 3 days ago
05.04.47

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan Productions For Unpaid Royalties

 3 days ago
05.03.47

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos

 3 days ago
01.01.70
5 items

5 Times Michael B. Jordan Was Our Bae

 3 days ago
05.25.47
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short

 4 days ago
01.01.70
9 items

When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today ?

 4 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Azealia Banks Calls Ye AKA Kanye West “Abusive Psychopath” Over North West Social Media Dig

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Will Smith, Beyonce & Denzel Washington Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

 5 days ago
05.31.46

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close