IndyGo Purple Line one step closer to ground breaking; detours expected

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is one step closer to groundbreaking on IndyGo’s new Purple Line, which will connect residents from Indy to Lawrence.

The $188 million project is phase two of IndyGo’s project bringing three new bus rapid bus transits to the area.

Right now, the Red Line is the only one that’s complete.

IndyGo is breaking the purple project up into sections. The first area that will be impacted is 38th Street to Orchard Avenue.

“Plan ahead, know your detour. That is our motto,” said Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo.

The Purple Line route starts at the transit center downtown and stretches to the Fort Ben-Ivy Tech area in Lawrence.

Rapid bus routes are also on Captiol Avenue, 18th street, Meridian Street, 38th Street and Post Road.

