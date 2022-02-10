Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Sources Say Wendy Williams Won’t Return To Show

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

It looks like Wendy Williams will not be returning to her TV show this season due to ongoing health issues. People cites a source who says it’s not even certain if she’ll return in the fall. Williams has been battling Graves’s disease and has reportedly been taking things one day at a time. The same source adds “reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false.”

more on this story here:

https://people.com/tv/wendy-williams-wont-be-returning-to-her-talk-show-for-rest-of-this-season-source/

Wendy Williams not returning , wendy williams show

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid To Purchase The NFL’s Denver Broncos

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos Of Their Junks Leaked, Twitter Says They’re Coming Up Short

 14 hours ago
01.01.70
9 items

When Did Yara Shahidi Grow Up Into The Fashion Icon She Is Today ?

 15 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Azealia Banks Calls Ye AKA Kanye West “Abusive Psychopath” Over North West Social Media Dig

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Will Smith, Beyonce & Denzel Washington Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

 2 days ago
05.31.46

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator

 2 days ago
01.01.70

How Well Do you Know These African American Female Athletes? [Quiz]

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

 3 days ago
01.01.70
12 items

Kanye West Airs Out Kardashian Cousin Over Tone Deaf Yeezys Ask

 3 days ago
02.23.45
11 items

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander Continues

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close