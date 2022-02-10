Sources Say Wendy Williams Won’t Return To Show

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Wendy Williams will not be returning to her TV show this season due to ongoing health issues. People cites a source who says it’s not even certain if she’ll return in the fall. Williams has been battling Graves’s disease and has reportedly been taking things one day at a time. The same source adds “reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false.”

more on this story here:

https://people.com/tv/wendy-williams-wont-be-returning-to-her-talk-show-for-rest-of-this-season-source/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: