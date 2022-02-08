Smithsonian To House Items From Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Items once belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are headed to the Smithsonian. The National Museum of American History will receive a “significant selection of artifacts” from Ginsburg’s career on March 15th. Ginsburg will also posthumously receive the museum’s Great Americans medal, which honors “lifetime contributions embodying American ideas and ideals.” Her children Jane and James will accept the honor on her behalf.

