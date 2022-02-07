Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim K. Calls Out Kanye, Kierra Sheard-Kelly Says You Can’t Stay At Her House

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim K. Calls Out Kanye, Kierra Sheard-Kelly Says You Can't Stay At Her House

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West for His ‘Constant Attacks’ on Her

Nobody wanted the weekend to end more than Kim Kardashian. It started first thing Friday morning when Kanye posted about not wanting their daughter North on TikTok. He proceeded to take a shot at Kim by saying this is ‘his first divorce.’ 

Kim responded back in a length post. In short she wrote, Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. Then Kanye got the joint TikTok account between North and Kim suspended for going against the company’s guidelines because North is under 13. 

Then all kinds of wild people entered the conversation like Candice Owens who said she sided with Kanye and a random person claiming to be Kim’s cousin reached out to Kanye asking for Yeezys. The whole thing played out on Kanye’s Instagram page. It was all taken down when a video surfaced of Kanye seeing his kids at Sunday Service. Whewwww, Kanye was a lot this weekend.

Source: https://www.xxlmag.com/kim-kardashian-callout-kanye-west-attacks/

Kierra Sheard-Kelly Says You Can’t Stay At Her House

Kierra Sheard Kelly, daughter of gospel legend, Karen Clark-Sheard made headlines when the clip blew circulated on social media. Kierra gives new meaning to, ‘you ain’t got to go home but you got to get up outta here!’

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZmNGK4jd8I/

Columbus Short Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short is back in the news and took to Instagram to explain why he was arrested for Felony Domestic Violence.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZp5biulyY8/

