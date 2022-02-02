Celebrity News
Letterman YouTube Channel Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of “Late Night”

David Letterman

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty

Four decades ago, on February 1st, 1982, Late Night with  Indy’s own David Letterman debuted on NBC, changing the course of late night television forever. To celebrate, Letterman has launched a YouTube channel which features clips from Late Night and his CBS show, the Late Show. The Letterman channel proclaims, “highlights have been artisanlly-produced, carefully-curated, and chosen completely at random by an old computer that used to pick numbers for the New York Lotto back in the ’90s.” Letterman returned to his old stomping ground Tuesday night, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers and signing autographs for fans as he left Rockefeller Plaza.

