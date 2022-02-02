Sports
HomeSports

Money Mayweather Announces NASCAR Cup Team

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is now involved in NASCAR with the formation of his The Money Team Racing car. Twenty-three-year-old Kaz Grala will be the driver of the number-50 car sponsored by Pit Viper sunglasses. Mayweather calls the move to racing “a perfect fit” and they will attempt to make the Daytona 500, to be run February 20. The 44-year-old was 50-0 in boxing and earned 15 major world championships in his career.

More on the story here:

https://www.espn.com/racing/nascar/story/_/id/33194734/former-boxing-champion-floyd-mayweather-jr-here-win-set-debut-nascar-team-daytona

Floyd Mayweather , Floyd Mayweather NASCAR

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
David Letterman

Letterman YouTube Channel Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of “Late Night”

 43 mins ago
01.01.70

Chicago Man Released After Serving Two Decades In Prison Thanks To A Confession From His Twin Brother

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

 2 days ago
08.06.40

The Cincinnati Bengals Win the AFC Championship and Are Going to the Big Game!

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Another Baby For Nick Cannon? Gender Reveal Pics Hit the Web

 3 days ago
01.01.70

28 Things We Learned About Janet Jackson From Every Episode of Lifetime’s Documentary

 3 days ago
01.01.70
8 items

The Audacity: Jermaine Dupri Admitted To Cheating On Janet Jackson, Black Twitter Is Disgusted

 3 days ago
01.01.70
8 items

Too Far: Fat Joe Get Clowned For Yeezy Moonboot Fit, Memes Flourish

 4 days ago
04.04.39
13 items

GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Justice Nominee Will Be Affirmative Action Pick

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Woman Catches White Colleagues Saying Black People “Smell” & That Black Girls “Don’t Wash Their Hair”

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close