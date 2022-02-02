Money Mayweather Announces NASCAR Cup Team

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is now involved in NASCAR with the formation of his The Money Team Racing car. Twenty-three-year-old Kaz Grala will be the driver of the number-50 car sponsored by Pit Viper sunglasses. Mayweather calls the move to racing “a perfect fit” and they will attempt to make the Daytona 500, to be run February 20. The 44-year-old was 50-0 in boxing and earned 15 major world championships in his career.

https://www.espn.com/racing/nascar/story/_/id/33194734/former-boxing-champion-floyd-mayweather-jr-here-win-set-debut-nascar-team-daytona

