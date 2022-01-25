Entertainment Buzz
Kanye West Issues Warning To Kardashians

Kanye West is sending warning shots to the Kardashians amid his divorce from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what. The Chicago rapper added that he is unphased by the jokes directed at him in the media before stating “don’t play with my kids.” The Hollywood Unlocked interview comes just weeks after Kanye allegedly punched an autograph seeker near the Soho Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles while yelling at his female cousin.

More on this story here:

https://allhiphop.com/news/kanye-west-issues-warning-to-kardashians-dont-play-with-my-kids/

