The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Steve Harvey on Michael B. Jordan Dating Lori Harvey

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Fashion Icon, Former Vogue Editor Andre Leon Talley Dead at 73 years old

The trailblazing fashion guru passed away Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, NY. His cause of death hasn’t been revealed. Andre Leon Talley will be best remember as one of the most influential fashion icons.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/18/andre-leon-talley-dead-dies-vogue/

Steve Harvey On Why He Likes Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey was on The Ellen Show and shared why he likes Michael B. Jordan dating his daughter, Lori Harvey.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2i3XqbJeGrE

The 64th Annual GRAMMYs are rescheduled and on the move to a new city

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022 live from Las Vegas. This is the first time that broadcast has been held anywhere other than New York or Los Angeles since 1973. The evening will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Source: https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio/news/national/the-64th-annual-grammys-rescheduled-moving-to-las-vegas

Sidney Poitier Died of Heart Failure and Suffered from Alzheimer’s Dementia, Death Certificate Reveals

Beloved actor Sidney Poitier’s cause of death has been revealed. The legendary actor transitioned on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the age of 94 from cardiopulmonary failure. Over the years, Poitier had also suffered from Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer.

Source: https://people.com/movies/sidney-poitier-cause-of-death-revealed/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: