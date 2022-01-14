Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nicole Ari Parker on Being Kim Cattrall's Replacement

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn

Nicole Ari Parker On Being Kim Cattral’s Replacement in the Sex and the City Reboot.

Nicole Ari Parker and her fiiiiiine husband Boris Kodjo sat down for an interview and they talked about Nicole’s role on the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Nicole talked about fans labeling her Kim Cattrall’s replacement. Boris was asked if there could possibly be a cameo from him on the show with his wife’s character.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxno-ro6Bl0

Tamar Braxton Hints At New Upcoming Album After Previously Saying She Was Retiring From The Music Industry

Speaking of…and just like that…Tamar Braxton has a change of heart. Tamar previously announced that ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ would be her final studio album. She recently wrote on social media,  “The album. Slaps. Get ready.” We look forward to new music from her.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/01/13/tamar-braxton-hints-at-new-upcoming-album-after-previously-saying-she-was-retiring-from-the-music-industry/

Marsai Martin On What It Was Like Having Michelle Obama on ‘Black-ish’

The final season of Black-ish kicked off with a guest appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama. The season will continue to have big named appearances from people like Indy’s own Babyface and Vivica A. Fox to Magic Johnson, Simone Biles and more. Marsai Martin who plays Diane was asked what its like having big named guest star on show.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/13/marsai-martin-working-michelle-obama-blackish-final-season/

Denzel Washington is making ‘The Equalizer 3’

Denzel Washington recently revealed that he will start working on The Equalizer 3 this year. Denzel said, “They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that.”So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again Shooting for The Equalizer 3 is set to start next year.

Source: https://screencrush.com/denzel-washington-equalizer-3/

