The Fix With Karen Vaughn: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Split, Lamar Odom Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Corny.’

Lamar Odom Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Corny’

TMZ caught up with Lamar Odom and asked him if he has spoken with Khloe Kardashian -he said no. They asked him if he had any words of encouragement for Tristan Thompson. Lammy always trying to get that ole thing back.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/01/13/lamar-odom-tristan-thompson-khloe-kardashian-corny-cheating/

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 16 Years Together

It’s over for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. The pair announced they are splitting on social media. They shared the news in a joint statement. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”The pair began dating in 2005 after friends introduced them at a Jazz Club in LA. They were together for 16 years and married for five years.

Source: https://www.eonline.com/news/1316178/jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet-break-up-after-16-years-together

HBO Max Unveils My Mom, Your Dad Reality Dating Series Hosted by ‘Insecure’s’ Yvonne Orji

HBO Max has released the official trailer for its new reality dating series, My Mom, Your Dad hosted by Yvonne Orji. The series will follow a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every month through hidden cameras. All 8 episodes of the series will debut today (Thursday) on HBO Max.

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/hbo-max-unveils-my-mom-your-dad-reality-dating-series-hosted-by-yvonne-orji/

Lookout For Lay’s Potato Chip Bags With the Colts Logo On Them

Lay’s Potato Chips is introducing its new “Golden Grounds.” The chips have a special connection to various cities. The potatoes were grown in dirt from NFL stadiums. Each team, including the Colts, contributed a dirt from their field to help grow the spuds. When you see them in the store the team on the bag contributed the dirt. Finding them can be like looking for a needle in a hay stack. Only 200 pages are available from each team.

Source: https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2022/01/12/eagles-lays-chips-golden-grounds/

