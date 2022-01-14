The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim Kardashian Approves of Kanye’s New Girlfriend

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn

Vivica A. Fox Gets Emotional About Not Having Kids of Her Own

Vivica A.Fox was on The Real and of course the conversation turned to 50 Cent . Vivica said she has a man, 50 has a woman and to let it go. Earlier in the interview they talked about whether Vivica ever wanted kids. Watch the interview below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKGcXKZ86awKim Kardashian, Kanye West, Julia Fox, vivica a fox, Angela Bassett, the oscars, the rock, Dwayne Johnson, WTLC, Karen Vaughn, The Fix, Indy

Kim Kardashian Is Happy With Kanye West Dating Julia Fox, Who Reportedly Is A ‘Die-Hard’ Fan of the Kardashians

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian approves of Kanye’s new girlfriend, Julia Fox. In the past Kanye’s new love interest admitted she was a super fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Julia has even mentioned one month before dating Kanye that she wanted the Kardashians “to be my family.” Sources say Kim is absolutely okay with the relationship. She would rather deal with a fan than a hater. Chile Kim out here living her best life.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/01/11/kim-kardashian-is-happy-with-kanye-west-dating-julia-fox-who-reportedly-is-a-die-hard-fan-of-the-kardashians/

Angela Bassett On If She Could Revisit a Character In A Sequel Which One Would It Be?

Angela Bassett sat down with InStyle and answered a series of questions. She talked about re-visiting one of the characters she portrayed and who she had instant chemistry with. She said, Laurence Fishburne! Listen, back in the day when he was Larry Fishburne was nothing to play with! Watch below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYh5Ft3a_yc

Oscars Will Have a Host on ABC

The Oscars will have a host this year. It has been three years since the award show last had a host. No word on who the host might be. Will Packer is the executive producer. He has done movies like Girls Trip, Think Like A Man, The Photograph, and Night School to name a few. There is buzz that Dwayne Johnson is on the wish list of people they would like to host.

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/01/oscars-will-have-a-host-on-abc-1234908307/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: